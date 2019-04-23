Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $992,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after buying an additional 1,310,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $888,063,000 after buying an additional 2,215,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,764,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $690,814,000 after buying an additional 2,745,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $448,715,000 after buying an additional 1,238,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 385,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,361. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

