Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 110.27% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.50. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

