M/I Homes (MHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
M/I Homes stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $293,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 27,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $746,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,932.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,842 shares of company stock worth $3,811,138. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
