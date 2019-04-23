LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSB Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of LSB Industries worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

