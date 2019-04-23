Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,519,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NiSource by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,400,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 36.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

