Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $315.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/lockheed-martin-co-lmt-shares-sold-by-oakbrook-investments-llc.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.