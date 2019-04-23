Lobstex One Day Volume Reaches $57,713.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $256,194.00 and approximately $57,713.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00064941 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00028240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005180 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001884 BTC.

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 15,575,340 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,332 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

