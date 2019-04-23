LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 45.4% This Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $7,524.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010009 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

