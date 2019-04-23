Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 610 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,467,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,820 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,557,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,081,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,057,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,207,000 after purchasing an additional 529,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $18,372,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 995,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,952. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.7395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

