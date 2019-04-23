Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $86,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,795,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 275,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,715. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

