LIFE Price Reaches $0.0002 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, LIFE has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $4.08 million and $85,530.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00405860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.01004864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00186510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001408 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.