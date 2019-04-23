Lennox International (LII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The company had revenue of $790.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.00-12.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.00-12.60 EPS.

LII stock opened at $267.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $277.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $276.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $908,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $104,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,069,435. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

