LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,196,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,177,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,835,257.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,265,912 shares of company stock worth $62,333,764 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. 468,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,241. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

