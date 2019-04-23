Legal & General Group Plc Sells 31,250 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,293 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,630,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $81,467,000 after acquiring an additional 241,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,779,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $115,596,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $115,596,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 992,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DO. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of DO opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/legal-general-group-plc-sells-31250-shares-of-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.