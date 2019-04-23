Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 320,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 320,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,238,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 307,563 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Smith sold 143,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $5,517,017.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659 in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

