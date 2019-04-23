Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 2,806,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

