Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lam Research from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

LRCX traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,707. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $777,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,783. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

