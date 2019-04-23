Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $53.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.20 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $47.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.87 million to $225.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $235.45 million, with estimates ranging from $228.56 million to $241.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $25,011.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 14,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,889. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $788.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

