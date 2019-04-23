Kwmg LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 9,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 2,005,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

