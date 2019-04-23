Kwmg LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,915. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

