Kwmg LLC Has $26.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.99. The stock had a trading volume of 350,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,546. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5871 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

