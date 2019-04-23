Kwmg LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,929,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223,092. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 3rd.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

