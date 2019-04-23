Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $10,226,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.69. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

