Kohl’s (KSS) Trading Up 11.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.91 and last traded at $75.48. Approximately 16,020,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 3,438,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,053,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,193,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,568,000 after purchasing an additional 599,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,681,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

