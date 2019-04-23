Kimberly Clark (KMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,481,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 1,900,273 shares.The stock last traded at $130.25 and had previously closed at $123.55.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,207,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,818 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

About Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

