Kimberly Clark (KMB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.64. Kimberly Clark also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.50-6.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $132.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.88.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

