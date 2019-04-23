KFG Resources (KFG) Trading 16.7% Higher

KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 71,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

