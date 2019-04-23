Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,024 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 977% compared to the average daily volume of 745 put options.

KSU stock opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,725 shares in the company, valued at $13,658,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $579,930.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KSU)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/kansas-city-southern-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.