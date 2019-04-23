Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,055. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

