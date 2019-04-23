JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,465,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,552 and sold 190,933 shares valued at $20,796,254. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

