JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. 354,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,712. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

