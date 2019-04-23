JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDS. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $39,539,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $9,579,000. Meditor Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,828,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 4,122,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,790. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/jfs-wealth-advisors-llc-has-250000-stake-in-proshares-ultrashort-sp500-sds.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0902 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.