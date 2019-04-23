JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/jfs-wealth-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.