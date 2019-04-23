Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.