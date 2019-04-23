JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare JBG SMITH Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $644.18 million $39.92 million 23.97 JBG SMITH Properties Competitors $849.77 million $194.44 million 14.63

JBG SMITH Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 6.20% 1.33% 0.67% JBG SMITH Properties Competitors 19.56% 4.74% 2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties’ rivals have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties Competitors 2646 10285 10100 296 2.34

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties rivals beat JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.