Jane Street Group LLC Invests $62,000 in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 1,747.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 3,982,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 610,660 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,201,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.
Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
