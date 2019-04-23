Jane Street Group LLC Has $34,000 Position in Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,476 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Capstone Turbine were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 459,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.05.

Shares of CPST opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 57.76% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/jane-street-group-llc-has-34000-position-in-capstone-turbine-co-cpst.html.

Capstone Turbine Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.