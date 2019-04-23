IsoRay (ISR) Trading 7.7% Higher

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 679,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on IsoRay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get IsoRay alerts:

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in IsoRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IsoRay by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,268 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in IsoRay by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,857,268 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/isoray-isr-trading-7-7-higher.html.

IsoRay Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.