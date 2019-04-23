iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Holdings Reduced by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Longer Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Longer Investments Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 91,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,700. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

