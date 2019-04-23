ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS) Shares Sold by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK accounts for about 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,583,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,294,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,466 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 10,099,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,528,000 after purchasing an additional 689,115 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2,651.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 713,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 687,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,007,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 52-week low of $1,050.00 and a 52-week high of $1,260.00.

