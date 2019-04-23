iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Holdings Reduced by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $54,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $126.33. 20,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,804. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $129.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6658 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

