iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Lowered by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,247,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,860,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

