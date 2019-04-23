iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 7,872,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386,355. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

