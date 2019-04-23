IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, IRISnet has traded flat against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.74 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00412793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.01019085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00187891 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001414 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 1,459,325,371 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

