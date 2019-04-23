Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $128.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $131.90 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $119.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $538.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.40 million to $551.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $581.65 million, with estimates ranging from $571.88 million to $599.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, Director S. Scott Smith sold 2,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 279,982 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,277,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,275. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -200.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

