iQuant Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (IQT)

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. iQuant has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Iquant and Cryptopia. In the last week, iQuant has traded 121% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00414727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.01025045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00189951 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000124 BTC.

iQuant Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iQuant is www.5iquant.org

iQuant Token Trading

iQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

