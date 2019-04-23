Investors Sell CSX (CSX) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $24.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.67 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, CSX had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. CSX traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $79.02Specifically, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SNS Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 342,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in CSX by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 111,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

