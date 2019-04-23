Investors Sell Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) on Strength (CNQ)

Traders sold shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $7.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.20 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Canadian Natural Resources had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Canadian Natural Resources traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $31.41

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 958,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,741 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,980,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 934,175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,882,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,898,000 after purchasing an additional 410,192 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Sell Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) on Strength (CNQ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/investors-sell-canadian-natural-resources-cnq-on-strength-cnq.html.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.