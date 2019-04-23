Investors Research Corp Sells 900 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in NRG Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,263. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 129.32%. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

WARNING: “Investors Research Corp Sells 900 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/investors-research-corp-sells-900-shares-of-nrg-energy-inc-nrg.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.