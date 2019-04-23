Investors Research Corp Invests $794,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 161.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

ETH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,802. The company has a market cap of $531.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

